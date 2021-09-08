MDHHS issues quarantine guidance for vaccinated and unvaccinated students

LANSING, MI (WXYZ) — The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) has updated its quarantine guidance for students and educators in hopes of keeping them in the classroom.

Under the new guidance, a student exposed to COVID-19 can remain in school under the following scenarios:



A fully vaccinated student (regardless of whether they wore a mask) who came in close contact with a COVID-positive student. The exposed student can remain in school if they wear a mask and monitor symptoms for 14 days after their exposure. They should test for COVID-19 three to five days after their last exposure to the COVID-positive student. If the exposed student tests positive, then the student should isolate and follow directions from their local health department.

An unvaccinated student who was masked and exposed to a COVID-positive student who was also masked in an indoor school setting, so long as the students remained at least three to six feet apart. The exposed student can remain in school if they wear a mask, but they should monitor symptoms for 14 days following the exposure.

An unvaccinated student who was masked and exposed to a COVID-positive student who was also masked in an indoor school setting, but the students were less than three feet apart and the student tests daily. The exposed student can remain in school if they wear a mask. They should monitor symptoms for 14 days and test daily before coming into the school building for the seven days following the exposure. They should continue to monitor for symptoms for a total of 14 days following the exposure. The exposed student should work with their school district and local health department to determine options available for daily testing. If the student cannot complete daily testing for seven days following the exposure, the student should not remain in school and should follow the guidance below.



MDHHS say unvaccinated student exposed to COVID-19 should not remain in school under these scenarios:



If the exposed or COVID-positive student, or both were not wearing a mask. Unvaccinated students who are unmasked are more likely to become ill because they are more likely to have been exposed to larger amounts of virus.

The exposed student should not remain in school, and instead the student should quarantine at home for 10 days following the exposure. They may return after day 10 if they have not had any symptoms during those 10 days. They should continue to monitor for symptoms for a total of 14 days following the exposure. The student may return after day seven if they test negative that day and do not have symptoms. They should continue to monitor for symptoms for a total of 14 days following the exposure.

A student who was masked and exposed to a COVID-positive student who was also masked in an indoor school setting, but the students were less than three feet apart and the student does not test daily .

“When layered prevention strategies such as masking, distancing, testing, isolation, and quarantine are applied consistently, school-associated transmission of COVID-19 is significantly reduced," MDHHS director Elizabeth Hertel said in a press release. "However, if someone is exposed to COVID at schools, it’s important for them to follow quarantine guidance to prevent spread to other children.”

MDHHS is recommending that local health departments and schools work together to quickly isolate COVID-19 cases among students and staff and those who were in close contact with them.

For more information about COVID-19 in Michigan, visit Michigan.gov/coronavirus.

