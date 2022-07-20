MDHHS launches monkeypox website; 19 cases now in Michigan

(WXYZ) — The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services has launched a new website to educate Michigan residents about monkeypox as the case numbers in the state have risen to 19.

According to MDHHS, Michigan has the following breakdown of cases:

Detroit City - 4

Kent - 2

Macomb - 3

Oakland - 8

Washtenaw - 1

Wayne - 1

The website provides information about the signs and symptoms of the monkeypox virus MPV, the number of cases in the state by county, information for health care providers about testing and coordinating with local health departments, and treatment and other resources for the public and providers.

State case count information will also be updated regularly.

“MDHHS is working closely with our federal partners, local health departments and health care providers across the state in response to this outbreak,” said Dr. Natasha Bagdasarian, MDHHS chief medical executive in a news release. “MPV is a viral illness that spreads primarily through direct contact with the infectious rash, scabs, bodily fluids or prolonged face-to-face contact. It is important to remember that the risk to the general public is low. However, Michiganders with concerns about MPV should see their provider to be evaluated for testing.”

Monkeypox symptoms include:

Fever

Headache

Muscle aches and backache

Swollen lymph nodes

Chills

Exhaustion

A rash that can look like pimples or blisters. These appear on the face, inside the mouth and other parts of the body, like the hands, feet, chest, genitals or anus.

Video: More information about monkeypox

More information on monkeypox can be found on the CDC's website.

