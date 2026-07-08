MDHHS: More than 900 cyclosporiasis cases now reported in Michigan

(WXYZ) — The number of cyclosporiasis cases in Michigan has jumped to more than 900 since June 22, according to the latest information from the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.

According to the MDHHS, there are 992 cases as of Wednesday, July 8, at 9:30 a.m. That's up from 700 on July 6.

Right now, the state health department said they have no specific produce grower, supplier or type of produce that has been identified as the source of the outbreak.

Watch below: Lindsay Patrick with Monroe County Health Department on speaks on cyclosporiasis

FULL INTERVIEW: Lindsay Patrick with Monroe County Health Department on Cyclosporiasis

Foods that have been linked to previous cyclospora outbreaks in the U.S. and Canada include:



Bagged salad mixes and kits (pre-cut lettuce blends with romaine, iceberg, red cabbage, carrots)

Fresh cilantro (coriander leaves)

Fresh basil

Raspberries

Snow peas

Green onions (scallions)

Watch below: Search intensifying for source of Cyclosporiasis

Search intensifying for source of Cyclosporiasis

Because of the uncertainty, the MDHHS is recommending extra caution with fresh produce. They recommend that entities in Michigan who are preparing, processing or serving raw produce take these steps:

