MDHHS: More than 900 cyclosporiasis cases now reported in Michigan

(WXYZ) — The number of cyclosporiasis cases in Michigan has jumped to more than 900 since June 22, according to the latest information from the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.
According to the MDHHS, there are 992 cases as of Wednesday, July 8, at 9:30 a.m. That's up from 700 on July 6.
Right now, the state health department said they have no specific produce grower, supplier or type of produce that has been identified as the source of the outbreak.
Watch below: Lindsay Patrick with Monroe County Health Department on speaks on cyclosporiasis
Foods that have been linked to previous cyclospora outbreaks in the U.S. and Canada include:
- Bagged salad mixes and kits (pre-cut lettuce blends with romaine, iceberg, red cabbage, carrots)
- Fresh cilantro (coriander leaves)
- Fresh basil
- Raspberries
- Snow peas
- Green onions (scallions)
Watch below: Search intensifying for source of Cyclosporiasis
Because of the uncertainty, the MDHHS is recommending extra caution with fresh produce. They recommend that entities in Michigan who are preparing, processing or serving raw produce take these steps:
- Lettuce/leafy greens: buy whole heads of lettuce (rather than prewashed, bagged lettuce or salad mixes), throw away the outer 2–3 layers of leaves and wash the inner leaves under running water. For leafy greens that can be cooked, cooking is the safest option.
- Cilantro, basil: Wash thoroughly under running water, separating the leaves. Safest when cooked.
- Green onions: Trim the root end and remove the outer layer, wash thoroughly under running water. Safest when cooked.
- Raspberries: Their bumpy surface makes them especially hard to clean; the parasite can hide in the tiny crevices. Safest when cooked (pies, jams etc.). Consider frozen raspberries as an alternative (freezing may reduce but does not guarantee elimination of the parasite).
- Snow peas: Wash under running water and rub the surface. Safest when cooked.