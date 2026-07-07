MDHHS: Number of cyclosporiasis cases in Michigan increases to 700; 36 hospitalizations reported

The number of cyclosporiasis cases in Michigan has jumped to 700, according to the latest information from the Michigan Department of health and Human Services.

According to the MDHHS, those numbers are as of 4:30 p.m. on Monday, July 6. The state also said they have reports of 36 hospitalizations connected with the outbreak.

That's up from 572 on July 4 and up from 170 on Tuesday, July 30, just one week ago.

Watch below: Michigan health officials issue recommendations as cyclosporiasis outbreak grows

Michigan health officials issue recommendations as cyclosporiasis outbreak grows

Right now, the state health department said they have no specific produce grower, supplier or type of produce that has been identified as the source of the outbreak.

Watch below: Lindsay Patrick with Monroe County Health Department on speaks on cyclosporiasis

FULL INTERVIEW: Lindsay Patrick with Monroe County Health Department on Cyclosporiasis

Foods that have been linked to previous cyclospora outbreaks in the U.S. and Canada include:



Bagged salad mixes and kits (pre-cut lettuce blends with romaine, iceberg, red cabbage, carrots)

Fresh cilantro (coriander leaves)

Fresh basil

Raspberries

Snow peas

Green onions (scallions)

Watch below: Search intensifying for source of Cyclosporiasis

Search intensifying for source of Cyclosporiasis

Because of the uncertainty, the MDHHS is recommending extra caution with fresh produce. They recommend that entities in Michigan who are preparing, processing or serving raw produce take these steps:



Lettuce/leafy greens: buy whole heads of lettuce (rather than prewashed, bagged lettuce or salad mixes), throw away the outer 2–3 layers of leaves and wash the inner leaves under running water. For leafy greens that can be cooked, cooking is the safest option.

Cilantro, basil: Wash thoroughly under running water, separating the leaves. Safest when cooked.

Green onions: Trim the root end and remove the outer layer, wash thoroughly under running water. Safest when cooked.

Raspberries: Their bumpy surface makes them especially hard to clean; the parasite can hide in the tiny crevices. Safest when cooked (pies, jams etc.). Consider frozen raspberries as an alternative (freezing may reduce but does not guarantee elimination of the parasite).

Snow peas: Wash under running water and rub the surface. Safest when cooked.

Below is the county-by-county breakdown, but the MDHHS said that numbers are constantly fluctuating and should not be interpreted as real-time case numbers.

