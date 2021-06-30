MDHHS offering low-income residents assistance with flood repairs

(WXYZ) — The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services is offering flood assistance to low-income residents.

RELATED: Dealing with flood aftermath? Here's a list of Michigan resources that can help

Through the State Emergency Relief program, families and individuals who are experiencing extreme hardship, or emergencies that threaten health and safety, will receive assistance. The program helps those in need of home repairs sustained by recent floods.

“Flooding can be devastating – especially to households that lack the resources to fix unsafe conditions that can affect their families,” said Lewis Roubal, MDHHS chief deputy director for opportunity. “MDHHS is committed to assisting these families in paying for home repairs that are necessary due to flooding or other reasons.”

To find out if you're eligible and to apply for assistance, click here.