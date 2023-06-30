MDHHS releases recommendations for navigating poor air quality

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (WXYZ) — The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) recommends people check the air quality index before going outside.

Data from the National Syndromic Surveillance System shows Michigan experienced higher than average emergency department visits on June 28 due to asthma symptoms. Studies show short periods of exposure to particles from wildfire smoke can trigger asthma attacks, requiring medical attention.

“Smoke from Canadian wildfires continues to affect air quality across the state. We are urging Michiganders to check the Air Quality Index (AQI) regularly this weekend to decide if they should be participating in outdoor activities and what actions they should take to keep themselves and their families safe,” said MDHHS chief medical executive Dr. Natasha Bagdasarian in a press release.

The Air Quality Index is a color-coded system for people to see the levels of air pollution in the area. The higher the AQI, the worse the levels of pollution are. The AQI is currently high in various parts of the state due to continued smoke from the Canadian wildfires.

The MDHHS advises the following to stay safe and to reduce exposure:



Unhealthy for sensitive groups:

Avoid strenuous outdoor activities.

Keep outdoor activities short.

Consider moving physical activities indoors or rescheduling them.

Very Unhealthy/Hazardous:

Stay indoors with the doors and windows closed using MERV-13 or better air filtration.

Seek shelter elsewhere if you do not have an air conditioner and it is too warm to stay inside with the windows closed. Call or text 211 or contact your local health department to find out if there is a shelter or cooling center nearby.

Use air filters to improve indoor air quality. Whether you have a central air conditioning system or a portable room unit, use high efficiency filters to capture fine particles from smoke. If you don’t have access to those filter systems, you can create a temporary air purifier with a 2012 or newer box fan and attaching a MERV-13 or higher air filter to it. For more information click here .

here Keep activity levels low.

Avoid outdoor activities.

Use N95 style masks if you have to be outside.

Surgical and cloth masks are not recommended as they are not designed to prevent breathing in the fine particulate matter in wildfire smoke.

Reducing contributions to unhealthy air:

Do not add to indoor air pollution. Do not burn candles or use gas, propane, woodburning stoves, fireplaces or aerosol sprays. Do not fry or broil meat, smoke tobacco products or vacuum.

Reduce outdoor air pollution. Reschedule any burning or activities that add dust, smoke and particulate matter to the air, including campfires.

Reduce vehicle trips and vehicle idling as much as possible and reduce how often you refuel vehicles.

MDHHS has set up a hotline at 800-648-6942 for residents to ask health-related questions related to air quality issues. It is available Monday through Friday from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. excluding holidays.

