MDHHS reports 2 pediatric flu-associated deaths in Michigan; Additional cases under investigation

(WXYZ) — Two children in Michigan have died from the flu during the 2024-2025 season, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services confirmed.

According to the MDHHS, the influenza-associated deaths were in Wayne and Genesee counties. The children reportedly contracted Influenza A (H1N1).

The MDHHS reports that additional pediatric deaths in Michigan are currently under investigation.

“We are heartbroken for the families who have experienced this loss,” said Dr. Natasha Bagdasarian, chief medical executive, in a press release. “Last season, influenza claimed the lives of nearly 200 children across the United States. Influenza rates are currently very high, and if you did not receive a flu vaccine last fall, it is not too late to get one. It can still prevent the severe complications of influenza, including hospitalization and death. If you get sick this flu season, it is a good idea to get tested for COVID-19 and influenza since we have antiviral medications that are effective against those viruses. Talk to your health care provider to find out more.”

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is also reporting that outpatient visits for influenza-like illnesses in Michigan are high, reportedly the highest in 15 years.

Across the nation, there have reportedly been at least 57 influenza-associated pediatric deaths this season.