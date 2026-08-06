MDHHS: Residents can resume routine guidance for lettuce and salad greens as cyclosporiasis cases slow

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services is providing new guidance for the ongoing cyclosporiasis outbreak, saying that case reports are slowing down.

According to the MDHHS, residents can resume routine guidance for consuming lettuce and salad greens.

“Since the start of this outbreak, MDHHS has remained committed to providing timely, transparent information and clear recommendations to Michigan residents,” said Dr. Natasha Bagdasarian, chief medical executive. “As new data has emerged, our guidance has evolved to reflect the best available evidence, helping ensure that prevention recommendations are accurate, actionable and responsive to the changing situation.”

According to the MDHHS, there have been 12,485 cases of cyclosporiasis since June 2026, but data suggests that case reports are slowing and there is a downward trend in diarrhea-related ER visits.

The state said most exposures occurred in late June to early July and the majority of contaminated produce is no longer available for consumption.

Based on these updates, MDHHS is making the following changes:



A return to routine guidance for handling produce, including lettuce and salad greens.

The broad, precautionary recommendation to avoid bagged salad mixes during the Cyclospora outbreak is no longer in effect. Residents may resume their usual food handling practices and make choices based on their individual risk tolerance.



The state does recommend avoiding recalled lettuce, and officials will keep monitoring the situation and will update people if conditions change.