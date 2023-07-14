MDHHS seeking proposals for substance use disorder treatment, recovery services

(WXYZ) — The Michigan Department of Health and Services is seeking a proposal for substance use disorder treatment.

The agency issued a Request of Proposal for providers to increase availability of transportation services for people who are interested in treatment, harm reduction and recovery for opioid use disorder. MDHHS says $2.8 million are available in the RFP, with the maximum award of $200,000 per grantee.

The program is meant to provide a one-time grant funding through the Michigan Opioid Healing and Recovery Fund to increase the availability of transportation for those who are looking for treatment. Grants are meant to encourage the treatment, harm reduction and recovery service access by expanding the transportation options to those services.

Proposals should include pathways to target communities and underserved members of the population who need the services and support. SUD treatment providers, recovery community organizations, harm reduction organizations, federally recognized tribes, Indian Health Services, Tribal and Urban Indian Organizations and SUD peer service organizations are invited to apply for this opportunity.

MDHHS aims to reduce health disparities in overdoses and SUD treatment along with recovery services.

A pre-application conference will be held to discuss this opportunity and how to use the online portal on July 21 at 12:30 p.m. Applications for the grant must be submitted online by 3 p.m. on Aug. 25.

The program period begins in November and ends in September of 2024. Grant applications can be submitted here.

