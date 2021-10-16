Watch
MDHHS to distribute free water to schools and multi-family dwellings following rise in lead levels

Posted at 9:19 PM, Oct 15, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-15 21:19:47-04

BENTON HARBOR, MI (WXYZ) — The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services has opened two new locations for residents in Benton Harbor to receive free bottled water over the weekend.

This comes after the state urged residents of Benton Harbor to use bottled water for cooking and drinking after seeing lead levels rise.

The state says they are also already initiating efforts to begin delivering waters to students, teachers, and support staff along with residents in multi-family dwellings to ensure residents across the city have access to drinking water.

Deliveries to the Benton Harbor areas schools begin next week.

Distribution is at the following locations and times:

  • Saturday, Oct. 16
    • Family Dollar, 481 Pipestone Street, Benton Harbor; 10 a.m. – 12 p.m.
    • Ebenezer Baptist Church, 214 E. Britain Avenue, Benton Harbor; 12 p.m. - 2 p.m.
  • Sunday, Oct. 17
    • Abundant Life Church of God, 693 Columbus Avenue, Benton Harbor; 3 p.m. – 6 p.m.
    • Brotherhood of All Nations, 1286 Monroe Street, Benton Harbor; 4 p.m. – 6 p.m.
  • Monday, Oct. 18
    • Abundant Life Church of God, 693 Columbus Avenue, Benton Harbor; 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.
  • Tuesday, Oct. 19
    • Abundant Life Church of God, 693 Columbus Avenue, Benton Harbor; 11 – 1 p.m.

Additional dates and locations for water bottle pick-up will be added to the Michigan.gov/MiLeadSafe website as the state works to make sure community needs are met.

Since September 30, 38,028 cases of water have been distributed.

