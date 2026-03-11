Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
MDOT announces emergency work at westbond I-96/M-14 and I-275 interchange

Non-union workers to restart road construction
(WXYZ) — MDOT has announced emergency lane and ramp closures at westbound I-96/M-14 at the I-275 interchange due to poor road conditions.

According to MDOT, westbound I-96/M-14 from I-275 to Sheldon Road will be reduced to 1 lane, and the southbound I-275 ramp to WB M-14 will be closed. The restrictions are expected to last the rest of the year.

MDOT says the areas were scheduled to be closed sometime in the next few weeks as part of the M-14 reconstruction project, but recent weather changes caused "major deterioration" to the roads, forcing the closure to be moved up to today.

The detour for the southbound I-275 ramp closure to westbound M-14 is to continue further south to westbound I-94 to northbound US-23 to M-14.

