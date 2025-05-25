Watch Now
News

Actions

MDOT Courtesy Patrol van struck by driver while out on I-75 crash scene

MDOT Courtesy Patrol
Auburn Hills Police Department
MDOT Courtesy Patrol<br/>
MDOT Courtesy Patrol
Posted

(WXYZ) — The Auburn Hills Police Department says an MDOT Courtesy Patrol van was struck by a driver while it was out on a crash scene on Friday evening.

According to the department’s post on Facebook, they were responding to a crash on I-75 when a driver failed to move over and hit the MDOT van.

Both drivers were transported to the hospital with minor injuries.

Police say the driver who caused the crash with the van was arrested.

“‘Move over, slow down’ isn’t a suggestion, it’s the LAW,” police wrote.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

MAB names WXYZ-TV Station of the Year