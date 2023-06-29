MDOT easing traffic restrictions over holiday weekend

MODT announced it is suspending road work and lifting lane restrictions on almost 60 percent of its road and bridge projects statewide to ensure smoother traffic for holiday travelers.

Beginning at 3 p.m. on Friday, June 30 until 6 am Wednesday, July 5, MDOT says 99 out of 175 projects will be placed on pause to help ease congestion and ensure safety.

AAA Michigan estimates that more than 1.7 million Michigan residents are expected to travel 50 miles or more from home during the holiday weekend.

“Drivers are certainly aware of all the road and bridge work happening across the state, including those projects made possible thanks to Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's Rebuilding Michigan program. We ask all drivers to continue to drive safely through work zones and follow all posted signs for their safety, their family's safety, and for road workers' safety. Slow down, stay alert and avoid distractions in all work zones. Work zone safety is truly a team effort. Everyone deserves to make it home each and every night,” said state transportation director Brad Wieferich in a press release.

Here’s a list of some active work zones during Independence Day weekend:

Metro Detroit

Macomb County

· I-94 has one lane open in each direction between 23 Mile Road and County Line Road; the 23 Mile Road entrance ramp to eastbound I-94 closed.

· M-3 (Gratiot Avenue) has two southbound lanes open between 9 Mile and 8 Mile roads.

· M-3 (Gratiot Avenue) has two lanes open in each direction between 14 Mile and Wellington Crest roads.

· M-53 (Van Dyke Avenue) has two southbound lanes open at 14 Mile Road.

· M-59 (Hall Road) has the eastbound right-turn lane to Schoenherr Road closed.

· M-97 (Groesbeck Highway) has one lane open in both directions south of M-59.

Oakland County

· I-75 has two lanes open in each direction between M-15 and the Oakland/Genesee County line.

· I-75 has two lanes open in each direction between I-696 and 13 Mile Road. The southbound I-75 ramps at 12 Mile and 11 Mile roads are closed, along with the southbound I-75 exit ramp to eastbound and westbound I-696.

· I-75 has two lanes open under Davisburg Road; Davisburg Road is closed over I-75.

· I-75 has two lanes open under Belford Road; Belford Road is closed over I-75.

· I-96 has two lanes open between Kent Lake Road and I-275, with ramp closures.

· I-696 has two lanes open between I-275 and Lahser Road, with ramp closures.

· M-1 (Woodward Avenue) will have two lanes open between M-102 (8 Mile Road) and I-696.

· M-1 (Woodward Avenue) has two southbound lanes open from Prospect Street to South Boulevard.

· M-1 (Woodward Avenue) has the northbound right lane closed from Sylvan Avenue to Main Street.

· M-10 (Lodge Freeway) has two lanes open in each direction near I-696.

Wayne County

· Cass Avenue is closed over I-94.

· Grand Boulevard (MacArthur Bridge) [lnks.gd] bridge to Belle Isle has the right lane closed.

· I-94 has the eastbound ramp to John R Street closed; the John R Street ramp to westbound I-94 is also closed.

· I-96 has the westbound ramps to M-39 (Southfield Freeway) closed.

· I-96 service drive will have lane closures at Schaefer Highway; Schaefer Highway is closed over I-96.

· I-275 has two lanes open from Eureka Road to 5 Mile Road.

· M-10 (Lodge Freeway) [lnks.gd] has the ramps to eastbound I-94 closed.

· M-102 (8 Mile Road) [lnks.gd] has two lanes open between M-1 (Woodward Avenue) and M-53 (Van Dyke Avenue).

· US-12 (Michigan Avenue) has two lanes open between Elm Street and Firestone Street.

· US-24 (Telegraph Road) has two lanes open between 6 Mile Road and M-102 (8 Mile Road).

For a full list of active work zones or restricted lanes click here.