MDOT kicking off new plan to fix potholes in metro Detroit

(WXYZ) -

If you’ve had enough with the potholes on I-696, fear not: additional repairs are on the way.

The Michigan Department of Transportation says they’re taking some additional measures to improve the road surface.



Crews have already been working extended hours patching, but later this week MDOT says they plan to focus on three areas:

When it comes to I-696 eastbound from I-275 to I-94, a supplier will open early to provide MDOT with material normally not available this time of year.

The repairs will be done with hot mix asphalt MDOT says will compact and last longer.

Westbound I-696 from I-94 to I-75 will be treated with a liquid asphalt solution including a stone mixture or recycled asphalt.



Again MDOT says this is another method that would be done in warmer weather because the liquid materials are scarce this time of year.



MDOT will get the materials from maintenance garages and suppliers around the state.



North and southbound US-24 Telegraph Road between Long Lake and Orchard Lake roads will receive cold weather fast set material that is more expensive, but MDOT says it is more durable and will last longer.



Monday we told you about another driver who said a chunk of road smashed through a windshield in the eastbound lanes near Van Dyke in Warren. There were several other dangerous incidents last week.



Crews will continue to do additional repairs in Wayne County. All of this is expected to start later this week depending on the weather.

