Watch Now
News

Actions

MDOT launches public survey as part of project studying I-96/M-39 interchange

Screenshot 2023-04-07 at 4.20.41 PM.png
Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT)
Screenshot 2023-04-07 at 4.20.41 PM.png
Posted at 4:26 PM, Apr 07, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-07 16:26:31-04

DETROIT (WXYZ) — The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) seeks public input through a survey for a study about the I-96/M-39 (Southfield Freeway) interchange.

The survey is part of a study, not for a planned project.

The survey, MDOT says will ask respondents to rank their main priorities for improvements to the interchange and also rank a variety of improvement concepts.

The survey lists the following options as main priority areas:

  • Reduce Traffic Jams,
  • Improved Ped/Bike/Transit
  • Enhance Lighting
  • Improve Drainage
  • Improve Safety

Also under consideration are the following:

  • Keep or remove the direct connection from M-39 to eastbound I-96 express lanes
  • Keep, remove, or reconfigure the direct connection from westbound I-96 express lanes to M 39
  • Keep or reconfigure the M-39 travel lanes as traffic exits and enters to and from I-96
  • Keep or replace some of the bridges to eastbound I-96 and from westbound I-96 with retaining walls (more of an aesthetic improvement)

The survey features concept drawings and more details about each option.
For more information about the study, email MDOT-Metro-DetroitTSC@Michigan.gov.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Latest news, weather and traffic to start your day!