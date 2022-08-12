MDOT planning major work on I-375, I-696 & I-94 in new 5-year plan; public comment sought

Road construction season is in full swing with major projects going on across metro Detroit roads and highways.

Now, we're getting a closer look at what the Michigan Department of Transportation plans to do to fix the roads over the next five years.

The plan was recently approved by the state Transportation Commission, and now, MDOT is seeking public input on the plan.

From now until the end of August, you can give public comment on the $15.5 billion five-year plan.

One of the three big projects is along I-696 between Lahser and I-275. We spoke to some residents who said they need to fill up the potholes, and even increase safety measures along the highway.

According to MDOT Specialist Michael Case, things could be added or removed based on what the public said. Case is in charge of the 5-year plan.

He told us the three big projects MDOT is looking for feedback on.

MDOT 5-year plan by WXYZ-TV Channel 7 Detroit on Scribd

The largest undertaking will be the reconstruction of I-375, rebuilding the highway into a boulevard from I-75 to Atwater.

"I understand the design has been almost completely finished," Case said.

Construction is slated to start in 2027 and go until 2029 to the tune of $329 million.

The most expensive project is $3 billion being spent on I-94 between I-96 and Conner until 2033. The work already kicked off in 2020.

"It's going to be rebuilding seven miles of the interstate from east of I-96 to the I-94 interchange east of Conner Avenue," Case said.

That project also includes the reconstruction of 67 bridges and two interchanges between M-10 The Lodge and I-75.

Finally, the reconstruction of I-696 between I-275 and Lahser will be one of the longest projects. It's expected to cost $258 million.

Below are ways you can leave a public comment:

Options to comment on the Draft 2023-2027 5YTP (Open Aug. 1):

Visit the 5YTP interactive map and leave a project-specific comment, Leave a general comment with our general comment form, Send a comment by e-mail to MDOT-Five-Year-Program@Michigan.gov, or Mail a comment to:

Michigan Department of Transportation

Systems Evaluation and Program Development Unit

Five-Year Transportation Program

425 W. Ottawa St.

P.O. Box 30050

Lansing, MI 48909

