MDOT reminding drivers to be alert as clocks 'spring forward' this weekend

(WXYZ) — The Michigan Department of Transportation is reminding drivers to watch out for pedestrians, joggers and bicyclists ahead of daylight saving time this weekend.

Sunrise will occur one hour later, meaning that it will be darker later in the morning.

"As the weather gets warmer, we anticipate more people getting out for some exercise and fresh air," State Transportation Director Paul C. Ajegba said in a press release."Pedestrians, joggers, and bicyclists should wear brighter, reflective clothing in order to be seen more easily, and those behind the wheel need to pay close attention and eliminate distractions while driving."

Drivers are reminded that bicyclists are permitted to ride on most roadways in Michigan. Bicyclists are reminded that, as legal roadway users, they are required to obey all traffic laws, signs, and signals. A person operating a bicycle upon a highway or street at less than the existing speed of traffic shall ride as close as practicable to the right-hand curb or edge of the roadway.