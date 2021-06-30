MDOT to lift lane restrictions during Fourth of July weekend

MICHIGAN (WXYZ) — MDOT will be stopping most construction work during Independence day weekend, allowing 63 percent of roads and bridges to be restriction-free during the holiday.

They're hoping this will help ease up traffic statewide.

Beginning at 3 p.m. July 2, and continuing until 6 a.m. July 6, 107 out of 171 projects statewide will have lane restrictions removed.

"With almost all remaining COVID-19 restrictions having been lifted, we expect a tremendous amount of folks to be traveling this Fourth of July holiday weekend," State Transportation Director Paul C. Ajegba said. "With more work than ever happening on state roads thanks to Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's Rebuilding Michigan program, we remind all drivers to slow down, stay alert, and avoid distractions in work zones."

For the list of work zones that will remain active, click here.