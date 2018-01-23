MDOT wants to know about dangerous potholes on state roads

(WXYZ) - Pothole season has come early in metro-Detroit.

Typically auto repair shops start seeing cars coming in with pothole damage at the end of February or in March. This recent thaw has brought in such business early.

“I was in the far right lane on I-696 near Dequindre and hit one of the biggest bumps I ever have,” said Scott Miller, a pothole victim.

Since so many people were having the same problem, it took a tow truck two hours to come pick him up and take him to Ron’s Auto Care in Warren. At Ron’s workers have been busy.

“We are seeing front-end damage. We are seeing broken struts. The springs are broken in half. We are seeing things we don’t usually see. And it is 100% the roads,” said Paul Aiuto of Ron’s Auto Care.

He says the stories he hears from customers paint a picture of just how dangerous potholes can be.

“These cars are getting thrown off the road,” said Paul. “I am actually hoping we get another freeze so these potholes fill in with ice and snow. And I can’t believe I am telling someone that. That an icy road is safer than what we have here. It is like a combat zone.”

MDOT says it and local road commissions are getting inundated with reports of potholes. MDOT in metro-Detroit contracts out pothole repair to the counties. MDOT does have a website where you can report problems such as potholes on state roads. It is at bit.ly/2Di5rWX.

As for why this happens, water seeps down into cracks in the road surface. During the winter it freezes and expands, putting pressure on the road and damaging it. When the ice thaws, potholes form.