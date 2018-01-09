MDOT warns drivers that metro Detroit is experiencing perfect pothole weather

(WXYZ) - It’s fair to say Metro Detroiters don’t love potholes. But according to MDOT, we can expect a whole lot more of them to surface over the coming days.

When we’ve had snow or freezing rain, it gets into any of the cracks in the roadway" said Diane Cross of MDOT.

That’s exactly what we’re seeing right now as the temperatures climb into the 40s and 50s just days after a nearly two week stretch of sub zero lows.

MDOT, in conjunction with several counties in Metro Detroit, are working steadily to try and curb the uptick, including the Oakland County Road Commission, which had crews out today at Telegraph and 12 mile looking for problems areas.

MDOT says once you see one pothole, you are bound to see more because the roadways have been weakened due to the ice melting.

But more potholes means more repairs.

First up this spring is I-696 westbound lanes between I-94 and I-75 in Macomb County, in addition to I-696 between I-75 and I-275 in Oakland County.

If you see a major pothole, MDOT says they want to hear from you. They have a pothole hotline open right now which you can call at (888-296-4546).

The sooner they know where those potholes are forming, the sooner they can get them patched.