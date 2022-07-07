MDOT: Week-long closure of I-94 to move Second Avenue Bridge in Detroit beginning in late July

DETROIT (WXYZ) — The Michigan Department of Transportation has announced that it will move the Second Avenue bridge over I-94 in Detroit later this month.

MDOT says moving the 5-million-pound structure safely requires a week-long closure of I-94 in both directions between I-75 and M-10.

Originally built in 1854, this will be the first time the Second Avenue Bridge has been replaced.

“The new Second Avenue structure will be the first network tied arch bridge built in the state of Michigan. Network refers to the cables that are crossed from the top of the arch to the bottom of the driving surface on both sides of the structure. This innovative design eliminates the need for a center pier, which will accommodate the future I-94/M-10 interchange,” MDOT said about the project.

“Once completed, the new bridge will connect the neighborhoods located on the north and south sides of Second Avenue, and provide enhanced mobility for pedestrians, bicyclists, and motor vehicles.”

Moving the bridges’ skeleton will be done with self-propelled modular transporters (SPMTs), which are multi-axled rolling platforms. Once SPMT delivery status has been confirmed, MDOT will provide exact dates for the week-long closure. New bridge supports on each side of I-94 will be secured to the skeleton. After secured, engineers will conduct thorough inspections of the structure before reopening the freeway.

During the closure, eastbound I-94 traffic will be rerouted to southbound M-10, then northbound I-75 back to eastbound I-94. Westbound I-94 traffic will follow southbound I-75, then westbound I-96 back to westbound I-94. All entrance ramps to I-94 will be closed during the move.

