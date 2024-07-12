Measles case confirmed in child in Macomb County; here are exposure sites

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services said a child in Macomb County has been diagnosed with the measles.

There have now been six measles cases in the state this year, according to the MDHHS.

According to the state, the child was diagnosed on July 3, and their exposure is being investigated. There is no known international travel associated with this case.

The state said there are possibility of exposures from this case in parts of Southeast Michigan from June 24 through July 2.

Because the measles virus can stay in the air for up to two hours after an infected person leaves an area, individuals who were present at the following places may have been exposed:



Motel 6, 8300 Chicago Road, Warren, June 26. Children’s Hospital of Michigan Troy Emergency Room, 350 W. Big Beaver Road, Troy, June 30, from 1:30 to 4 p.m.



“Preventing measles is simple – all residents should get vaccinated to prevent this disease,” said MDHHS Chief Medical Executive Dr. Natasha Bagdasarian. “Vaccination can prevent illness and provide peace of mind in case you or your family member is exposed. As we get ready for back-to-school season, now is a great time to check with your health care provider to make sure you are current with all your vaccines.”

The Macomb County Health Department is conducting contact tracing to identify other exposure sites.

If you believe you were exposed at one of these locations, contact your health care provider or MCHD at 586-783-8190 for vaccination information and health guidance. I

Symptoms of measles usually begin 7-14 days after exposure, but can appear up to 21 days after exposure and may include:



High fever (may spike to over 104˚F).

Cough.

Runny nose.

Red, watery eyes (conjunctivitis).

Tiny white spots on the inner cheeks, gums and roof of the mouth (Koplik Spots) two to three days after symptoms begin.

A rash that is red, raised, blotchy; usually starts on face, spreads to trunk, arms and legs three to five days after symptoms begin.

Measles cases have been also confirmed this year in Wayne, Oakland and Washtenaw counties.