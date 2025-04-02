Measles case confirmed in traveler who visited Detroit Metro Airport last month

The Kent County Health Department confirmed a case of measles in a county resident, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services confirmed.

This is the first confirmed measles case in 2013 in the county and Michigan's second case of the year after a person in Oakland County had a confirmed case last month.

Watch below: March report after measles case confirmed in Oakland County

Measles case confirmed in Oakland County, health officials warn of 2 exposure sites

According to the health department, the traveler visited Detroit Metro Airport and the Delta Sky Club across two days last month.

The first exposure happened between 11:20 a.m. and 4 p.m. on Tuesday, March 25 at the Delta Sky Club near Gate A68.

Then, at DTW from 6:45 p.m. to midnight on Thursday, March 27 through Friday, March 28.

The infected adult recently traveled abroad before returning to the U.S. and traveled between Michigan and New Jersey.

Measles spreads easily through the air when an infected person breaths, coughs, or sneezes. It can stay in the air for up to two hours after an infected person leaves, continuing to infect others. Symptoms typically begin 7–14 days after exposure, though they can surface as late as 21 days after exposure, and may include:



High fever (may spike to over 104°F)

Cough

Runny nose

Red, watery eyes (conjunctivitis)

Tiny white spots on the inner cheeks, gums and roof of mouth (Koplik Spots) 2-3 days after symptoms begin

A rash that is red, raised, blotchy; usually starts on face, spreads to trunk, arms and legs 3-5 days after symptoms begin

People who were at the above locations during the specified times should monitor for these symptoms for 21 days after exposure. Anyone experiencing symptoms is urged to call their healthcare provider before seeking in-person care to prevent further spread. The KCHD can be reached Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 616-632-7228. Individuals can call 2-1-1 for support during weekends and evenings.