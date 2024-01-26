Meet Detroit's Ambassadog: The mane-wearing pit bull road-tripping to California

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Whether it's shredding a Los Angeles Rams football, or taking photos with fans while sporting his lion's mane, Detroit's Ambassadog has been hyping up Detroit Lions fans all season.

Over Zoom his owner and social media handler, Tom McDevitt introduced us, "This is Bobby, he is online known as the Detroit Ambassadog."

Bobby is a 10-year-old pit bull, he and Tom moved to downtown Detroit this past summer and launched Detroit Ambassadog shortly after.

Tom did so for two reasons.

First to show people what kind of pets pit bulls can be, "I knew that if I sort of highlighted and took him around the city and allowed him to meet other people, it might sort of alter the stigma a little bit."

Second, "The other part is just the City of Detroit, right? The City of Detroit is almost like the pit bull of America. We also get a bad rep, we’re looked at as violent and crime-ridden."

After months of frequenting Detroit Lions tailgates, comments on Detroit Ambassadog's social media pages are flooding in.

Saying, "Go Lions!,” “This dawg needs to be at the game,” and “Saw him last weekend.. He’s awesome! Kids loved him.”

So now, Tom's taking Bobby's tail across the country to California to show 49ers fans what Detroit is all about.

"Dan Campbell had requested that the NFL allow the Lions to have an actual lion on the sideline, and they sort of frowned upon that," said Tom. "But I figure what better alternative than to have Bobby the Detroit Ambassadog be the Lions' mascot?"

Bobby and Tom are hoping to arrive in Santa Clara Friday evening.

Whether they're somehow at the game, or outside a local bar, one thing is for sure, they'll be hyping up Lions fans everywhere.