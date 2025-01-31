Meet Rory, the Michigan pup competing in the annual Puppy Bowl

The Detroit Lions may not have made it to the Super Bowl, but we will still have something to root for that weekend.

That's because Michigan has a participant in this year's Puppy Bowl.

Rory is a rescue pup at Big Lake Humane Society in Muskegon. He's a Siberian Husky-American Pit Bull Terrior.

The ball of fluff has plenty of energy and is ready to go the distance.

"Rory started auditions earlier this year, and we've been doing a ton of training with him, and he's been in a foster home working on his skills and make some touchdowns this year," Alexis told us.

The Puppy Bowl kicks off on Animal Planet on Sunday, Feb. 9 at 2 p.m.

