(WXYZ) — The top candidates in the race for the Republican gubernatorial nomination in Michigan will be facing off once again.

WXYZ-TV, along with our sister stations in Lansing and Grand Rapids, will be hosting the debate at Oakland University in Rochester.

You can watch the debate live at 7 p.m. on Channel 7 and on your favorite streaming platform

The five candidates taking the stage tonight are Tudor Dixon, Ryan Kelley, Kevin Rinke, Garrett Soldano and Ralph Rebandt.

With less than two weeks until the Aug. 2 primary election, there's no clear front-runner in the race.

Dixon is a businesswoman and political commentator. She has received several major endorsements already, including backing from the DeVos family and the Police Officer's Association of Michigan.

Kelley is a real estate broker from Allendale. He gained notoriety for his recent misdemeanor arrest for his alleged connection to the Jan. 6 attacks on the U.S. Capitol. He has pleaded not guilty in that case.

Soldano is a chiropractor and small business owner from Kalamazoo. He also played college football at Western Michigan.

Rinke is a business owner from Oakland County, who has run several businesses, including Rinke Automotive Group.

Lastly, Rebandt is currently the lead pastor of Oakland Hills Community Church in Farmington Hills and is a chaplain for several police departments.

Wednesday will be the last chance for each of the candidates to make a name for themselves ahead of the primary on Aug. 2.