(WXYZ) — Congratulations to the parents of the first baby born in the New Year at a Detroit Medical Center hospital.

Mayven Pierre Clark arrived at 12:22 a.m. on January 1 at DMC Sinai-Grace Hospital, according to a spokesperson for DMC.

Mayven clocked in at 6 pounds, 14 ounces.

The parents of the baby girl are Daysha and Romell of Detroit.