Meeting Wednesday will determine the fate of the Detroit Bandshell's future at Palmer Park

(WXYZ) — It's a symbol of Detroit's music legacy and has been at the center of a fight to preserve it.

The beloved Bandshell at the Old State Fairgrounds is now one step closer to finding a new home in the city.

A decision is happening on Wednesday night that will determine whether or not the bandshell will find new life and purpose in Palmer Park, about a half-mile down Woodward from its longtime home.

Rochelle Lento, the president of the People for Palmer Park, said they want to the bandshell to be utilized for family-friendly events.

In March, Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan announced it would be spared from demolition, as long as the community agreed to a proper new home for it.

The meeting on Wednesday is expected to determine if the bandshell will get the final stamp of approval and be used as a family-oriented performing arts center, tucked behind the DPD 12th Precinct in an area that used to be Palmer Park Golf Course.

"I think it would draw people in and we can even have concerts in the park," park visitor Cynthia Binns said.

"It's a peaceful place. and i think that would just bring a lot of noise confusion," another visitor, Julian Jones, added.

When it sat for decades at the old State Fairgrounds, its stage was graced by music icons like Ella Fitzgerald, Duke Ellington and Three Dog Night. But, the music stopped in 2009 and it sta unused.

When the city sold the property for the development of an Amazon distribution center, the future hung in limbo until the push to save it.

The goal is to move the bandshell by the fall.

Some people are concerned about noise, and how the relocation would impact the neighborhoods surrounding Palmer Park. Lento said all events would end by 10, because that's when the park closes.