Mega Millions hits record $1.55 billion jackpot; here's how late you can buy tickets

(WXYZ) — The Mega Millions jackpot is now at a record $1.55 billion for Tuesday night's drawing, according to the Michigan Lottery.

It comes after no one matched all six numbers drawn on Friday night – the white balls 11, 30, 45, 52 and 56, plus the gold Mega Ball 20.

One person in Michigan did win $2 million by matching all five white balls and adding the Megaplier, and the ticket was purchased on the Michigan Lottery website.

The cash option for this drawing is $757.2 million, and the drawing is Tuesday at 11 p.m. It's the largest Mega Millions jackpot in history, surpassing the $1.537 jackpot won in October 2018 by someone in South Carolina.

There have been 31 straight drawings since the last jackpot was won. The Mega Millions jackpot was last won in Michigan in January 2021 by an Oakland County lottery club, winning a $1.05 billion jackpot.

Lottery retailers throughout the can sell Mega Millions tickets until 10:45 p.m. Tuesday.