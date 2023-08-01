Watch Now
Mega Millions jackpot climbs to $1.05 billion before Tuesday night's drawing

Posted at 10:23 AM, Aug 01, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-01 10:23:57-04

The Mega Millions jackpot has surged to $1.05 billion ahead of the drawing on Tuesday night.

No one matched all six numbers drawn Friday night – the white balls 5, 10, 28, 52 and 63, plus the gold Mega Ball 18 – meaning the jackpot climbed to the fourth-largest Mega Millions jackpot to date.

According to the Mega Millions, the cash value for the prize is $527.9 million, and it hasn't been won since someone in New York won it on April 18.

For the July 28, drawing, there were 3,157,597 winning tickets across all six tiers.

Tickets are available through tonight ahead of the 11 p.m. drawing for $2 each.

The top Mega Millions jackpots to date:

AmountDateWinning Tickets
$1.537 billion10/23/20181-SC
$1.348 billion1/13/20231-ME
$1.337 billion7/29/20221-IL
$1.050 billion1/22/20211-MI
$1.050 billion (est)8/1/2023?
$656 million                 3/30/2012                 3-IL, KS, MD
$648 million12/17/20132-CA, GA
$543 million7/24/20181-CA
$536 million7/8/20161-IN
$533 million3/30/20181-NJ
