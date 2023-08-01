Mega Millions jackpot climbs to $1.05 billion before Tuesday night's drawing

The Mega Millions jackpot has surged to $1.05 billion ahead of the drawing on Tuesday night.

No one matched all six numbers drawn Friday night – the white balls 5, 10, 28, 52 and 63, plus the gold Mega Ball 18 – meaning the jackpot climbed to the fourth-largest Mega Millions jackpot to date.

According to the Mega Millions, the cash value for the prize is $527.9 million, and it hasn't been won since someone in New York won it on April 18.

For the July 28, drawing, there were 3,157,597 winning tickets across all six tiers.

Tickets are available through tonight ahead of the 11 p.m. drawing for $2 each.

The top Mega Millions jackpots to date:

