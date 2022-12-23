Watch Now
News

Actions

Mega Millions jackpot hits $510 million before Friday night's drawing

Mega Millions approaches record territory with $654 million jackpot
Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Justin Sullivan
<p>After nobody won the most recent Mega Millions drawing, the jackpot prize for Tuesday is expected to approach record territory.</p>
Mega Millions approaches record territory with $654 million jackpot
Posted at 7:21 AM, Dec 23, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-23 07:21:30-05

The Mega Millions jackpot is up to $510 million ahead of Friday night's drawing. No one matched all six numbers on Tuesday's drawing – 3, 4, 33, 36 and 52, plus the gold Mega Ball 17.

This is the second-largest Mega Millions jackpot of 2022.

The largest came with a $1.337 billion win in Illinois on July 209 and the third largest with a $502 million prize won on Oct. 14. That was the last time the Mega Millions was won.

Tickets can be purchased at Michigan Lottery retailers until 10:45 p.m. on Friday.

The Powerball jackpot is also rising and is at $186 million after no one hit on Wednesday's drawing.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Latest news, weather and traffic to start your day!