Mega Millions jackpot nears $1 billion after no one wins Tuesday

(WXYZ) — The Mega Millions jackpot is closing in on $1 billion for the second time in just over five months after no one hit the jackpot on Tuesday night.

According to the Mega Millions, Tuesday night's drawing had numbers – 25, 29, 33, 41, 44 and the Mega Ball of 18.

The estimated prize for Friday's drawing is $940 million, and the jackpot was last won on Oct. 14. The cash option is $483.5 million.

This is the fourth-largest Mega Millions jackpot, with the highest of $1.537 billion on Oct. 23, 2018 with one winning ticket in South Carolina. A $1.337 billion jackpot was won in Illinois on July 29, 2022 and a $1.050 billion jackpot was won in Michigan on Jan. 22, 2021.