Watch Now
News

Actions

Mega Millions jackpot nears $1 billion after no one wins Tuesday

Mega Millions
Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Justin Sullivan
Mega Millions
Mega Millions
Posted at 7:13 AM, Jan 04, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-04 07:17:54-05

(WXYZ) — The Mega Millions jackpot is closing in on $1 billion for the second time in just over five months after no one hit the jackpot on Tuesday night.

According to the Mega Millions, Tuesday night's drawing had numbers – 25, 29, 33, 41, 44 and the Mega Ball of 18.

The estimated prize for Friday's drawing is $940 million, and the jackpot was last won on Oct. 14. The cash option is $483.5 million.

This is the fourth-largest Mega Millions jackpot, with the highest of $1.537 billion on Oct. 23, 2018 with one winning ticket in South Carolina. A $1.337 billion jackpot was won in Illinois on July 29, 2022 and a $1.050 billion jackpot was won in Michigan on Jan. 22, 2021.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Latest news, weather and traffic to start your day!