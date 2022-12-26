Watch Now
News

Actions

Mega Millions jackpots hits $565M, 6th largest jackpot in Mega Millions history

Want to end the year a millionaire?
Mega Millions
(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
Amy Sancetta/AP
Johnny Maroun sells Mega Million lottery tickets to a customer at the family's Marathon service station in Moreland Hills, Ohio on Wednesday, March 28, 2012. With a massive multi-state lottery jackpot up for grabs in Friday's drawing, plenty of folks are fantasizing how to spend the money. But doing it the right way ó protecting your riches, your identity and your sanity ó takes some thought and planning. (AP Photo/Amy Sancetta)
Mega Millions
Posted at 8:55 AM, Dec 26, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-26 08:57:47-05

(WXYZ) — You can still end 2022 a few million dollars richer!

The Mega Millions jackpot is currently sitting at $565 million after no one was able to match all six numbers on Friday.

Two people though were able to match five numbers.

The next Mega Millions drawing is Tuesday night and if someone wins, it'll be the sixth-largest jackpot in Mega Millions history.

There has not been a winner since October.

The odds of winning the Mega Millions are just one in 302 million, but someone has to win, right?

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Latest news, weather and traffic to start your day!