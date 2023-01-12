Meijer announces mPerks update with personalized savings

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (FOX17) — Meijer announced plans to enhance its mPerks program Thursday.

The Midwestern grocery retailer says the popular coupon program will be designed to make it easier for patrons to save money while shopping.

We’re told Meijer customers will earn points with every dollar they spend on groceries as well as qualified prescriptions.

"Meijer is committed to providing value and convenience for our customers, and the changes we've made to mPerks expands on both by offering more personalized savings, along with more opportunities to earn points," says Vice President of Customer Strategy Derek Steele. "We want to ensure we're continuing to provide personalized value while also making the experience fun and engaging."

Meijer adds the revamped program will also help bring personalized discounts to customers.

Other changes will reportedly include more time to redeem points — with an expiration period of 90 days as opposed to 45 — and the ability to choose how points are used.

Those changes are expected to take effect on the southeast side of the state beginning Monday, Jan. 16. Other locations in the Midwest will see updates to mPerks by February, the company tells us.