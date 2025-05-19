Meijer announces plan to lower prices on dozens of grocery essentials for summer

(WXYZ) — Meijer announced it is lowering prices on dozens of its branded products for several weeks this summer.

According to Meijer, the 10-week promotion will offer discounts of up to 60% off on a variety of summer favorites.

The discounts went into effect on May 11 and will last through July 19, according to Meijer. It is only on Meijer-branded items.

Some of the branded items on sale include:



Freezer pops, 24-pack: $1.99

Graham crackers: $2

Chocolate bar 6-pack: $4

Marshmallows: $1

Quenchers enhanced water, 1-liter: $0.69

Hot dog and hamburger buns, 8-count: $1.39

Bottled purified water 24-pack: $2.99

Lemonade, 52 oz.: $1.99

Canned maple cured baked beans, 28 oz., $1.69

