Meijer announces plan to lower prices on dozens of grocery essentials for summer

(WXYZ) — Meijer announced it is lowering prices on dozens of its branded products for several weeks this summer.
According to Meijer, the 10-week promotion will offer discounts of up to 60% off on a variety of summer favorites.
The discounts went into effect on May 11 and will last through July 19, according to Meijer. It is only on Meijer-branded items.
Some of the branded items on sale include:
- Freezer pops, 24-pack: $1.99
- Graham crackers: $2
- Chocolate bar 6-pack: $4
- Marshmallows: $1
- Quenchers enhanced water, 1-liter: $0.69
- Hot dog and hamburger buns, 8-count: $1.39
- Bottled purified water 24-pack: $2.99
- Lemonade, 52 oz.: $1.99
- Canned maple cured baked beans, 28 oz., $1.69
