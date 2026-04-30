Meijer bringing back its baby gear recycling event in May

(WXYZ) — Meijer is bringing back its baby gear recycling event, offering families a chance to bring in used, expired or damaged baby gear in exchange for a coupon.

According to Meijer, the baby gear recycling event will take place across the Midwest from May 6-19.

Last year, Meijer said that nearly 18 tons of gear were recycled, and that 12 tons of gear were recycled in 2024.

“At Meijer, being a good neighbor means investing in programs that make a real difference, and we remain dedicated to supporting families and strengthening our communities through important initiatives like our baby gear recycling event,” said Don Sanderson, Chief Merchandising and Marketing Officer at Meijer. “We saw a 33 percent increase in baby gear brought for recycling last year compared to 2024 and look forward to another successful year in 2026.”

The retailer will accept baby gear that includes car seats, booster seats, strollers, and travel systems.

Customers can drop off the items in a marked drop-off area near the customer service desk at their local Meijer store, and then participants will receive a code for 25% off one item in the Meijer baby department from May 6 through June 2.