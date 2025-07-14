Meijer brings back 15% teacher discount, drops prices to $1 or less on dozens of school supplies

(WXYZ) — While we're still in the heart of summer, many families may be preparing for back-to-school shopping, and Meijer is bringing back discounts on supplies.

According to Meijer, they are putting more than two dozen school essentials on sale for $1 or less.

The retailer is also bringing back its 15% teacher discount and digital school supply list tool.

Some of the supplies there are on sale include:



Meijer 2-Pocket Paper Folders: $0.25

Meijer Washable Glue Stick 2-pack: $0.25

Meijer Washable School Glue: $0.25

Meijer Crayons 24-count: $0.25

Meijer Notebook Wide or College Rule (70 sheets): $0.45

Meijer Laminated 2-Pocket Folders: $0.50

Meijer 8-count No.2 Yellow Pencils: $0.79

Meijer Colored Pencils 12-count: $0.50

Crayola Crayons 24-count: $0.50

Meijer 2- Pocket Poly Folder: $0.55

Meijer Composition Book (100 sheets): $0.50

MVP Plastic School Box: $0.99

Crayola Colored Pencils 12-count: $1

Crayola Markers 10-count: $1

“We know families are busy this time of year, attempting to balance summer fun and preparations for the school year,” Meijer Vice President of Hardlines Becky Bronkema said in a statement. “By offering school supply essentials for $1 or less, we’re making back-to-school shopping easy and affordable, ensuring families find the best value in the convenience of a one-stop shop.”

Teachers can get their 15% discount on school and home office equipment in the form of a paper coupon by presenting a school ID at their local Meijer customer service desk. Through Sept. 7, it can also be used on kids' apparel, select electronics and hydration products.

