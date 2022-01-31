Meijer giving away free at-home COVID-19 PCR tests to those who register

(WXYZ) — Meijer announced Monday that it will be giving away free at-home PCR tests for COVID-19.

The retailer said it’s the first to offer these tests free of charge to customers. According to a press release, Meijer will offer the tests at 254 pharmacies throughout the Midwest.

"We are very pleased to be the first retail pharmacy location to offer this service," said Jackie Morse, Vice President of Pharmacy for the Grand Rapids, Mich.-based retailer, in a press release. "Our pharmacies have provided many important services throughout the pandemic, and this new COVID-19 testing option is another key example of how we continue to look for ways to help our customers, team members and communities."

If you’d like a test, you must first register here and complete an online assessment. You will then be given a voucher for picking up the test kit.

Once you perform the nasal swab yourself, you will return the test to the same Meijer pharmacy and deposit it into a drop box for a PCR analysis. Meijer says test results are expected within 48 to 72 hours.

The retailer notes that people with symptoms can send a family member or friend to pick up and drop off the test with proof of voucher.