Meijer hosting free wellness event at all stores Saturday with health checks, giveaways & more

Meijer is hosting an in-store wellness event at all of its stores in Michigan this weekend, with health checks, giveaways and more.

According to Meijer, the event will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, July 11, at all Meijer Supercenter and Grocery stores in Michigan.

People will be able to get free blood pressure screenings, wellness resources and more.

On top of the checks, there will be giveaways and discounts from a variety of brands.

They include:

In-store giveaways include:

