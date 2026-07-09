Local National Weather Sports Shop Scripps Watch Now
2  WX Alerts
News

Actions

Meijer hosting free wellness event at all stores Saturday with health checks, giveaways & more

Meijer
JEFF SCHRIER/ASSOCIATED PRESS
Employees and their families enter the new Meijer store in Birch Run, Mich., Tuesday, Sept. 16, 2008 for a pre-opening celebration. The store opened to the public Wednesday. (AP Photo/The Saginaw News, Jeff Schrier)
Meijer
Posted

Meijer is hosting an in-store wellness event at all of its stores in Michigan this weekend, with health checks, giveaways and more.

According to Meijer, the event will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, July 11, at all Meijer Supercenter and Grocery stores in Michigan.

People will be able to get free blood pressure screenings, wellness resources and more.

On top of the checks, there will be giveaways and discounts from a variety of brands.

They include:

In-store giveaways include:

Brand
Item

 

Drip Drop

2 ct. sample pack 
Columbia 
Coupon
Electrolit
Coupons 
Haleon
Emergen-C
Liquid IV 
Liquid IV Stick Packs 
Meijer 
Breakfast Bars
Meijer 
Wellness Booklet 
PanOxyl
PanOxyl Samples 
Pepsi/Propel
Propel packs 
Piping Rock 
Women's Multi-Vitamin Gummies + Collagen 
Sunglasses 
Coupon 
TRULABS
Hydration Sticks 
Ultima Health 
Ultima Health Stick Packs

About Us

DirecTV has removed WXYZ & WMYD – Here’s how to keep watching