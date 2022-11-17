Watch Now
Meijer offers free delivery to SNAP recipients through Dec. 31

Posted at 6:57 PM, Nov 17, 2022
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WXMI) — Meijer says it will offer free delivery for SNAP recipients through the end of the year.

The Midwestern grocery retailer tells us it has offered discounts on select produce to SNAP customers since October thanks to a one-year federal waiver.

We’re told fresh fruits and vegetables are available at 10% off for qualified shoppers through Saturday, Dec. 31.

Visit Meijer’s website for more information.

