Meijer recalls select Greek, low-fat yogurt products due to risk of glass particles

(WXYZ) - Meijer is announcing a recall of select Meijer brand Greek and low-fat yogurt as a precautionary measure due to the potential risk of small glass particles.

Meijer became aware of the issue when a customer returned a yogurt cup containing two small pieces of glass.

Upon investigation at the manufacturing facility, according to a release, there may have been a possible risk of contamination.

There have been no illnesses, injuries or additional product concerns to date. The hazard risk to customers is considered low, Meijer representatives say.

The product was sold in Meijer stores in Michigan, Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Kentucky and Wisconsin.

Meijer is voluntarily recalling the following products with an expiration date of 3/8/2018:

UPC UPC Description 7-08820-12657-2 Meijer Greek Yogurt 0% Black Cherry 5.3 oz. 7-08820-41513-3 Meijer Yogurt Low-fat Blueberry 6 oz. 7-60236-11601-1 Meijer Greek Yogurt 0% Plain 5.3 oz. 7-60236-11603-5 Meijer Greek Yogurt 0% Vanilla 5.3 oz. 7-60236-12418-4 Meijer Greek Yogurt 0% Strawberry 5.3 oz. 7-60236-12431-3 Meijer Greek Yogurt 0% Blueberry 5.3 oz.

Customers who have purchased this product should throw it away or return the product to the nearest Meijer store for a full refund.