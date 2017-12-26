Meijer recalls some brand products with apples due to Listeria concerns

(WXYZ) - Meijer has announced it recalled select Meijer Brand fresh packaged products that contain apples due to Listeria concerns.

According to the FDA, their recall is because of the Fresh-Pak Inc. recall.

The affected products include:

Mejier Michigan Harvest Salad - 10oz - 708820684003

Meijer Shareable Waldorf Salad - 16oz - 713733538640

Meijer Fresh Cranberry Apple Stuffing Starter - 18.9oz - 719283379771

The affected products include sell by dates between December 17, 2017 and December 21, 2017. They were sold in Michigan, Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Kentucky and Wisconsin.

There are no known illnesses, and customers should either throw out the product or return it for a full refund.