Meijer Rivertown Market near Downtown Detroit hosting job fairs next month

Posted at 9:05 AM, Jun 30, 2021
(WXYZ) — Meijer's new Rivertown Market in Detroit is hosting a series of job fairs looking to hire full- and part-time employees.

Scheduled to open in the fall, the store is located at 1475 E. Jefferson, just east of downtown Detroit.

Positions are open in leadership and in all departments, including grocery, front-end, dairy, frozen, bakery, deli, meat, seafood and produce.

The hiring events take place July 20-21 and July 27-28 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Detroit PAL headquarters at 1680 Michigan Ave.

It is not a walk-in hiring event and interested applicants must complete an online application and pre-screening before getting an interview time.

The advance online application is available at rivertownmarket.com and should be completed by July 17.

