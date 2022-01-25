Watch
Meijer to give away three free N95 masks to customers entering its stores

Posted at 9:52 AM, Jan 25, 2022
(WXYZ) — Meijer is giving away around 3 million N95 masks to shoppers who enter its stores.

The masks are a part of the U.S. government's efforts to slow the spread of COVID-19.

Last week, President Joe Biden's administration said it would provide more than 750 million N95 masks to health centers and pharmacies around the country.

Meijers has received these masks and is giving away three to customers who enter its store.

This is Meijer's latest effort to help stop the spread.

Meijers also continues to administer COVID-19 vaccines and boosters to all who are eligible.

