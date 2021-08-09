Meijer to provide college students with $10 incentives for COVID-19 vaccinations

(WXYZ) — Meijer announced Monday that it will provide college students with a $10 coupon off any purchase when they complete the vaccination process at a Meijer store.

“Returning to campus is a huge and exciting step toward normalcy following the pandemic that disrupted so much of our lives. But to continue on that path, we encourage everyone who is able to receive the vaccine to take this important step,” Meijer President & CEO Rick Keyes said in a press release. “Our pharmacy teams have dedicated themselves to keeping our communities safe, but there’s more work to be done. We’re hopeful this incentive makes a difference.”

The $10 incentive program will run through Sept. 30.

In order to take advantage of this offer, college students will need to have their first COVID-19 dose administered by Sept. 30 at a Meijer pharmacy. Once they have completed the vaccine series, the students will receive a coupon at the pharmacy, which is redeemable in store for 28 days.

Meijer pharmacies have seen an uptick in COVID-19 vaccinations recently, the retailer said, with a nearly 20 percent increase in vaccines administered during the past 3 weeks.

“We are highly encouraged by the continued commitment of those in the communities we serve to get vaccinated to protect themselves and those around them,” said Jackie Morse, Meijer Vice President of Pharmacy, in a press release.

