Mel Owens, the new 'Golden Bachelor,' is from Detroit & played football at U-M

ABC announced "The Golden Bachelor" is returning to ABC and Hulu, and he was born and raised in Detroit.

Mel Owens, 66, is an NFL veteran and lawyer and will be the second Golden Bachelor.

Owens was born and raised in Detroit and then played football at the University of Michigan for Bo Schembechler from 1977 to 1980.

He was then drafted ninth overall by the Los Angeles Rams in the 1981 NFL Draft and played for the Rams through the 1989 season.

"Now, after several years as a devoted dad, Owens is ready to rediscover a love rooted in the simple joys of companionship – sharing life’s everyday moments, making plans for the future, and growing stronger together as a couple. As the Golden Bachelor, he’s eager to meet someone who shares this vision and finally find that perfect teammate he’s been waiting for in his golden years," ABC said in a press release.

The premiere date will be announced at a later date.