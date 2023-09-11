Mel Tucker says harassment claims are false and call was an 'entirely mutual, private event'

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WXYZ) — Michigan State head football coach Mel Tucker responded Monday to the sexual harassment allegations against him — calling them “false” — one day after he was suspended without pay.

The university said Sunday that Tucker is being investigated for allegations of sexual harassment after a report was published by USA Today.

USA Today reported that the accuser is Brenda Tracy, who is a rape survivor who works to educate athletes about sexual assault and harassment. An incident reportedly happened in April of 2022. Tracy alleges Tucker made sexual comments about her and then masturbated on the phone without her consent.

“The idea that someone could know me and say they understand my trauma but then re-inflict that trauma on me is so disgusting to me, it’s hard for me to even wrap my mind around it,” Tracy said to USA Today. “It’s like he sought me out just to betray me.”

Tucker claims it was consensual, calling it an "entirely mutual, private event."

MSU's athletic director Alan Haller said upon receiving the reports from Tracy on the incident, MSU's Office of Civil Rights immediately reviewed them and commenced a subsequent investigation, per university protocol, using an outside third-party investigator. He also confirmed he was aware of the report in late December.

According to the university, a hearing is scheduled for Oct. 5 through Oct. 6.

“The university’s formal conclusion of the investigation will occur once the hearing and final decision processes are complete,” Haller said on Sunday.

An MSU spokesperson confirmed to 7 Action News that MSU leadership did not know the contents of the complaint until USA Today's reporting.

Harlon Barnett will act as interim head coach and Mark Dantonio will act as an associate head coach, Haller said.