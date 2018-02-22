Melvindale High School student arrested for shooting threat made on Snapchat

MELVINDALE, Mich. (WXYZ) - A student at Melvindale High School has been charged with one count of false report or threat of terrorism by Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy.

It is alleged that the 15-year-old student said he was going to shoot up the school via Snapchat to another student. A photograph of an individual holding a gun was forwarded in addition to the text.

The student who received the messages reported the communications to school officials, who, in turn, reported it to the Melvindale Police Department.

Police investigated the case and arrested the teen.