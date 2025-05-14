Melvindale man allegedly planned to carry out ISIS attack at military base in Warren

(WXYZ) — A 19-year-old Melvindale man is facing charges after he allegedly attempted to carry out an attack at a military base in Warren on behalf of ISIS.

According to the United States Attorney’s Office, Ammar Abdulmajid-Mohamed Said, a former member of the Michigan Army National Guard, is charged with attempting to provide material support to a foreign terrorist organization and distributing information related to a destructive device.

The complaint alleges Said told undercover law enforcement officials he had a plan to carry out a mass shooting at the U.S. Army’s Tank-Automotive & Armaments Command (TACOM) facility at the Detroit Arsenal in Warren.

Said allegedly gave material assistance to the attack plan, including providing ammunition and magazines, training the undercover officers on firearms and building Molotov cocktails, flying his drone over TACOM for reconnaissance, and outlining details of the building.

During one of their meetings, according to the complaint, Said showed the undercover officers a training video on drawing weapons against potential threats and reportedly told them, "for us, whether they're armed or not, it's shoot-to-kill."

Said was arrested on May 13, the reported scheduled day of the attack, after he went near TACOM and launched his drone, officials say.

“ISIS is a brutal terrorist organization which seeks to kill Americans. Helping ISIS or any other terrorist organization prepare or carry out acts of violence is not only a reprehensible crime – it is a threat to our entire nation and way of life. Our office will not tolerate such crimes or threats, and we will use the full weight of the law against anyone who engages in terrorism,” said U.S. Attorney Gorgon in a news release.

If convicted, Said faces up to 20 years in prison for each count.

