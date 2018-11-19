Melvindale police looking for wanted man

Partly Cloudy
The Melvindale Police Department is asking for the public's help locating a wanted man.
Billy Marsee is wanted and has been seen in the area of Dix and Outer Drive, according to a post on the department's Facebook page.
According to police, he broke into three homes including his mother's. Marsee is also accused of stealing a bullet proof vest from one home.
Police are asking if you see Marsee or know of his whereabouts, contact Melvindale police at 313-429-1070.
Police add that if you see Marsee, do not approach him.
